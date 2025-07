videoDetails

Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajnath Pays Tribute to martyrs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Earlier, the three army chiefs paid tribute to the martyrs.