Karim Benzema is a hot favourite for Ballon d'Or 2022, Lionel Messi snubbed, Ronaldo still in race

Lionel Messi, the seven-time honoree and reigning winner of France Football’s prestigious prize, has been left out of the running for the first time since 2005. His PSG teammate, Neymar, also did not make the final cut, while the second-most successful player in the award’s history, Cristiano Ronaldo, did secure a place among the top 30, which was revealed on Friday.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
Lionel Messi, the seven-time honoree and reigning winner of France Football's prestigious prize, has been left out of the running for the first time since 2005. His PSG teammate, Neymar, also did not make the final cut, while the second-most successful player in the award's history, Cristiano Ronaldo, did secure a place among the top 30, which was revealed on Friday.

