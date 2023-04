videoDetails

Karnataka BJP gets a big blow, Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

| Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

BJP has suffered a major setback in Karnataka. Jagadish Shettar has left BJP and joined Congress. Actually Jagadish Shettar was seeking ticket from Hubli Central seat. Angry over being denied ticket, Jagadish Shettar joined Congress.