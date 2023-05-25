NewsVideos
Karnataka BJP leaders to oppose Amnesty International’s demand to revoke hijab ban

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Karnataka BJP MLA R Ashoka on May 24 reacted to Amnesty International’s demand to revoke the ban on women wearing hijab in educational institutes. While talking to ANI, R Ashoka said, that they will oppose the issue in Assembly.

