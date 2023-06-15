NewsVideos
Karnataka: Chapters on KB Hedgewar, Savitribai Phule to be added again in school textbook

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on June 15 asserted that the lessons on KB Hedgewar, Chakravarty Sulibele and Savitribai Phule will be added again which were deleted by the former BJP-led Karnataka government.

