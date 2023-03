videoDetails

Karnataka Election 2023 Opinion Poll: Modi played a big game before the elections in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:27 PM IST

The date of assembly elections in Karnataka has been announced. Votes will be cast in the state on May 10 and results will come on May 13. In the opinion poll, the people of Karnataka were asked who had the best tenure as Chief Minister? On this, 23% people took the name of Siddaramaiah and 23% took the name of BS Yeddyurappa.