Karnataka Election 2023 Opinion Poll: Modi will prove to be a gamechanger

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

In Karnataka, votes will be cast on May 10 and results will come on May 13. In such a situation, MATRIZE has done an opinion poll for ZEE NEWS. 31% people said that yes, Modi will prove to be a game changer. 37% people were somewhat agreeable to this question. 32% people said that they disagree.