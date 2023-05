videoDetails

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amid 'Modi, Modi' Chants, PM Holds 8-Km-Long Road Show In Bengaluru

| Updated: May 07, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

The roadshow began with PM Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) and passed through parts of east and central Bengaluru.