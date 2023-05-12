videoDetails
Karnataka Elections 2023: Know the Unknown Story of Struggle and Success of Karnataka's Big Faces
Karnataka election result 2023 will be declared on Saturday, May 13, three days after the voting to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly. Karnataka recorded a voting percentage of 73.19 - its highest ever - in Wednesday's polling. The state witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with both the parties claiming they will cross the "magic figure" and form the government on their own.