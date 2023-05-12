videoDetails

Karnataka Elections 2023: Know the Unknown Story of Struggle and Success of Karnataka's Big Faces

| Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Karnataka election result 2023 will be declared on Saturday, May 13, three days after the voting to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly. Karnataka recorded a voting percentage of 73.19 - its highest ever - in Wednesday's polling. The state witnessed a fierce fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with both the parties claiming they will cross the "magic figure" and form the government on their own.