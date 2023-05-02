videoDetails
Karnataka Elections: From ‘Snake’ to ‘Nalayak’; Congress leaves no stone unturned to slander PM Modi in Karnataka clash
As the Assembly polls in the South Indian state of Karnataka are inching closer day by day, The political slugfest has taken a darker turn as both the BJP and Congress are all out to carve out their victories. Recent, ‘Gaali’ trended started by Congress has begun a massive outrage in the Poll-bound duo. From ‘Venomous Snake’ to ‘Nalayak’, Cong’s father-son duo Mallikarjun and Priyank Kharge, with their ‘ill’ remark on PM Modi have triggered rage among BJP leaders.