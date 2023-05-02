NewsVideos
Karnataka Elections: From ‘Snake’ to ‘Nalayak’; Congress leaves no stone unturned to slander PM Modi in Karnataka clash

Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
As the Assembly polls in the South Indian state of Karnataka are inching closer day by day, The political slugfest has taken a darker turn as both the BJP and Congress are all out to carve out their victories. Recent, ‘Gaali’ trended started by Congress has begun a massive outrage in the Poll-bound duo. From ‘Venomous Snake’ to ‘Nalayak’, Cong’s father-son duo Mallikarjun and Priyank Kharge, with their ‘ill’ remark on PM Modi have triggered rage among BJP leaders.

