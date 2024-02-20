trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723081
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
The Karnataka Government has approved a compensation of Rs 15 lakhs for a Kerala man fatally trampled by an elephant. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, a JD(S) leader, attributes the generous compensation to a request from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kumaraswamy contrasts this with previous compensation amounts, sparking a discussion on the government's approach and financial priorities.

