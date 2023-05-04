NewsVideos
Karnataka Polls: Sad that BJP govt is known as ‘40 per cent Sarkar’, says Priyanka Gandhi

|Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Addressing a public meeting in Kanakagiri, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on May 04 attacked the BJP-led Karnataka government by calling them a ‘40 per cent Sarkar’. “BJP government is in power for 3 years. Whenever there is a new government it tries to create a new identity…. isn’t it sad and shameful that Karnataka BJP is known as “40 per cent Sarkar”? This name was not given by any party, but was given by the contractors who were forced to commit suicide...” said Priyanka Gandhi.
