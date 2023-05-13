हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Karnataka Results 2023: Siddaramaiah's big statement on victory!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 13, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Siddaramaiah made a big statement regarding the victory of Congress in the trends of Karnataka election results and said that 'the public has voted for change'.
×
All Videos
1:12
Karnataka Election : Digvijaya Singh makes big remark on Karnataka Operation Lotus
0:53
Karnataka Election Results: Bajrangbali's blessings with Congress says Bhupesh Baghel
1:8
CM Bommai Accepts Defeat, Issues Statement
2:57
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Alok Sharma thanks public for steady rise in trends
6:50
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress leading in Karnataka election trends
Trending Videos
1:12
Karnataka Election : Digvijaya Singh makes big remark on Karnataka Operation Lotus
0:53
Karnataka Election Results: Bajrangbali's blessings with Congress says Bhupesh Baghel
1:8
CM Bommai Accepts Defeat, Issues Statement
2:57
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Alok Sharma thanks public for steady rise in trends
6:50
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress leading in Karnataka election trends
Karnataka election result,Karnataka Assembly Election 2023,siddaramaiah speech,Siddaramaiah,Karnataka Election Results,karnataka election results 2023,Karnataka result,karnataka election news,Karnataka Assembly election result,karnataka results 2023,Hindi News,Karnataka News,Karnataka Congress,bjp vs congress karnataka election,karnataka vote counting,Karnataka election,karnataka election 2023,Congress,JDS,BJP,Karnataka results zee,BJP vs Congress,Zee News,