Kartik Aaryan Looks Really Stylish In Dark Blue Shirt With Faded Denim At Mumbai Aiport

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan's most recent airport attire emanated a laidback feel. He wore a dark blue shirt with faded denim and sneakers to seem sharp. The actor finished the ensemble with a polo cap and black sunglasses with a tint.

