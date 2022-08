Kartik Aaryan refuses a huge offer of a Pan Masala AD

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor turned down the pan masala brand endorsement, which was reportedly worth Rs 9 crore. Kartik has not yet commented on it

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor turned down the pan masala brand endorsement, which was reportedly worth Rs 9 crore. Kartik has not yet commented on it