Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made big allegations on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived yesterday for a surprise inspection of the new Parliament House of India. For which PM Modi has been attacked by the Congress party. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called the new Parliament building a waste of money. Jairam Ramesh did not stop here, he also told Prime Minister Modi a dictator in just a few gestures. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.