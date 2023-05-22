videoDetails

Kashmir awaits economic boost as G20 meeting set to bring new hope for employment, investment

| Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Kashmir Valley has witnessed an unprecedented rise in tourism because of its scenic beauty and culture. The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to be held from May 22 to May 24 in Srinagar. The news of the G20 meeting has made natives hopeful to receive more employment opportunities. Locals along with tourists praised Kashmir for its beauty and are hopeful that G20 will boost economy of the valley.