Kashmiri female activist busts Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir at UNHRC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
A female activist from Kashmir valley has shown mirror to Pakistan and busted its malicious propaganda at the 54th Session of UN Human Rights Council Session in Geneva on September 27. Tasleema Akhtar, a socio-political activist said in her intervention that being a native of Jammu and Kashmir she would like to bring forth the stark developmental differences between the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is JK UT and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).
