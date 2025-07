videoDetails

Kavinder Gupta appointed as Ladakh New LG

| Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

Haryana, Goa and Ladakh have got new governors. President Draupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retired). In his place, Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.