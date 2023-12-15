trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699204
Opposition Solidarity Amplified with Embrace and Kiss Amid Derek O'Brien's Suspension

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
"In a poignant display of unity, Congress leader KC Venugopal embraces and kisses Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien after the latter's suspension from the Rajya Sabha. As a gesture of solidarity, Venugopal emphasizes that the entire opposition stands as one, bridging alliances and fostering bonhomie in the face of adversity."

