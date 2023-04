videoDetails

Kedarnath temple opens to pilgrims; yatra postponed owing to inclement weather; check details

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Kedarnath temple opens to pilgrims; yatra postponed owing to inclement weather; check details The shrines of Kedarnath opened for devotees on Tuesday. However, thousands of pilgrims en route to the Hindu shrine have been stopped to proceed further due to bad weather conditions in the area.