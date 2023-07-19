trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637285
Kerala: Supporters gather to pay homage to former CM Oommen Chandy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Supporters gathered at the party office in Thiruvananthapuram to pay tribute to former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on July 19. Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru on July 18. He was aged 79 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years.
