trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668423
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khalistani Plan Exposed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
India Canada Tension: According to reports, Khalistanis had planned a blast during the G20 Summit. The army failed the plan of Khalistanis. Let us tell you that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is continuously promoting the Khalistan conspiracy. Indian investigative agencies have exposed Pakistan's Khalistani toolkit, through which preparations were made to make anti-India protests in Canada successful.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
play icon30:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
play icon11:50
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society
play icon5:44
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Dies At 98
play icon2:56
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Dies At 98
DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam
play icon1:43
DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
play icon30:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why are women still so unsafe?
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
play icon11:50
India Canada Tension: How did China's army help Khalistan?
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society
play icon5:44
Ujjain Rape Case Encounter Update: Analysis of Society
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Dies At 98
play icon2:56
DNA: Swaminathan, Father Of India's Green Revolution, Dies At 98
DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam
play icon1:43
DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam
g20 khalistan plan,g20 india khalistan,india canada news,india canada tension,India Vs Canada,khalistan,khalistan canada news,canada khalistan,Khalistan movement,khalistan news,khalistani in canada,india canada khalistan row,khalistan row,india canada khalistan issue,Justin Trudeau Khalistan,justin trudeau on khalistan,khalistan canada,Khalistani,canada khalistan news,trudeau khalistan,india canada khalistan,joe biden khalistan,ajit doval on khalistan,