Khap Leaders Set June 9 As Deadline For Centre To Arrest WFI Chief In Support Of Wrestlers

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
A 31-member committee, including farmers and khap leaders, has been formed to chalk out plans on behalf of the wrestlers while a nine-member committee was formed to guide them on decisions related to the sport.

