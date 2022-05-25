Kia EV6 test drive review: An electric car that paves way for the future EVs in India

Kia, the South Korean automaker tasted an early success in a tough market like India with the launch of cars like Seltos and Sonet. While Kia went down a tried and tested formula to launch feature loaded quality products at right price point to hit the right notes among the buyers, the company never shied away from experimentation. That’s why, its second only product was a premium MPV priced north of Rs 25 lakh. Kia is once again treading the same path with the Kia EV6, its first ever EV based on eGMP platform, and will launch the electric car as its flagship offering. We recently drove the car around the famed Buddh International Circuit and here’s our Kia EV6 test drive review.