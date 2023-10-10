trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673634
'Killing Is Not The Answer' Akshay Kumar Responds Angrily To Israel-Hamas Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Akshay Kumar is the first well-known figure to express his opinions on the current state of affairs in Israel. The actor told that "terrorism of any type is reprehensible. What occurs is quite upsetting. I can only pray that things will halt and return to normal.
