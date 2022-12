King Charles covered his head and sat on the floor for Kirtan; Monarch’s visit to Gurudwara

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Britain's King Charles III visited a new gurudwara in Luton, England on Tuesday. The monarch met volunteers of the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen who run the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurudwara. They even showed him the workings of the spiritual place.