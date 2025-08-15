Advertisement
Kishtwar Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 50, More Than 100 Injured!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
A case of cloudburst has been reported in Paddar sub-division of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cloudburst has occurred near Machail Mata temple in Chishoti village of Paddar. After the cloudburst incident, flood-like conditions have suddenly arisen in the area. Rescue work has started on the spot after the incident. Apart from this, information about cloudburst is also coming from Rajouri and Mendhar of Kashmir.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK