Know current situation after statue dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Another Dispute Incident has reported from Rajasthan's Bharatpur. The dispute increased so much that stones were pelted from both sides and arson was also carried out. Rajasthan police reached at the spot and used tear guns to control the miscreants. Know in this report what is the current situation after the violent clash in Bharatpur.