Know what all Sharad Pawar and Kejriwal discusssed during the meet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
AAP has got NCP's support in the fight to garner support against the ordinance. The NCP has promised to support the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal thanked Sharad Pawar for this.

