know what PM Modi said ahead of oath ceremony'

|Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
PM Modi Speech Today: In the NDA parliamentary party meeting, PM Narendra Modi said, we were neither defeated nor have we lost. But our behavior after the 4th shows our identity that we know how to digest victory. Our values ​​are such that we do not nurture frenzy in the lap of victory nor do we have the values ​​of mocking the loser. We protect the victor and we do not have the perversion of mocking the loser. These are our values. Watch what he said next in this video.

