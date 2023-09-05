trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657979
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know who all will get a chance to be in Team India for World Cup 2023

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 06:54 AM IST
World Cup 2023: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: ODI World Cup 2023 is to be played in India between October-November this year. Team India will be announced regarding this today. So on the other hand, before this tournament, big news related to a dashing player is coming out. This player was injured at the beginning of IPL 2023 and it was believed that this player would not be able to play in the World Cup. But now this update has come out that this player will be fully fit before the World Cup and will also be a part of the team.
Follow Us

All Videos

UAE's Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Returns To Earth After 6-month Mission On ISS
play icon2:10
UAE's Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Returns To Earth After 6-month Mission On ISS
Devkinandan Thakur angry over Udhayanidhi's statement on Sanatan
play icon40:22
Devkinandan Thakur angry over Udhayanidhi's statement on Sanatan
Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
play icon13:18
Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
Principals give their salaries for children's education
play icon2:22
Principals give their salaries for children's education
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
play icon32:52
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?

Trending Videos

UAE's Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Returns To Earth After 6-month Mission On ISS
play icon2:10
UAE's Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi Returns To Earth After 6-month Mission On ISS
Devkinandan Thakur angry over Udhayanidhi's statement on Sanatan
play icon40:22
Devkinandan Thakur angry over Udhayanidhi's statement on Sanatan
Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
play icon13:18
Terrorists are now selling drugs in Kashmir!
Principals give their salaries for children's education
play icon2:22
Principals give their salaries for children's education
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
play icon32:52
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 schedule,world cup 2023 india squad,world cup 2023 promo,world cup 2023 india team,World Cup team,world cup team 2023,world cup team announcement 2023,world cup team india,world cup team india 2023,world cup team squad 2023,wc 2023,wc 2023 promo,wc 2023 schedule,wc 2023 india squad,wc 2023 squad,Team India,team india world cup 2023 squad,team india world cup squad,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,wc team,