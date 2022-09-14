NewsVideos

Know why a 50-year-old woman arrested by cyber police department in Maharashtra

A 50-year-old woman was arrested by the cyber police department on September 13 for allegedly posting abusive and vulgar comments on the Facebook page of Amruta Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife.

