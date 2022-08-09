NewsVideos

‘Bullet Train,’ is a John Wick-ian romp with Brad Pitt in the aisle seat, produced at a record $90 million, it also brings Pitt’s star power to the fore, however, Sony Picture is trying hard to make profits equal to costs.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
