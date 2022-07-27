NewsVideos

Know why this young Afghan chess player is scared to play chess in Taliban | Zee News English

Sepehr Sekhawaty is an international chess player of Afghanistan National Chess Team, but after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Sepehr finds none to play Chess with. But why is he is happy just to be alive to play the game of chess?

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
