Know why your medical waste will increase your medical bill

Patients medical bills at a private hospital are soon going to rise, they will be charged for their bio-medical waste, the GST Council will levy 12% GST for collection of bio-medical waste from private hospitals

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

