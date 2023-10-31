trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682304
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on October 30 reached Govt Medical Hospital to meet the victims of Kochi Blasts. He was accompanied by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai during the visit. The multiple blasts triggered by IED at the prayer hall claimed 3 lives and injured over 60 people.
