trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667179
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Amongst The Most Impacted, Around 38000 Dengue Cases Reported In Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
According to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, West Bengal had the most dengue cases in the country last year (67271) and at least 30 deaths.
Follow Us

All Videos

Instructions to make list of Khalistan terrorists
play icon23:13
Instructions to make list of Khalistan terrorists
Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
play icon42:19
Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
play icon0:43
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
play icon2:6
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
play icon3:14
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase

Trending Videos

Instructions to make list of Khalistan terrorists
play icon23:13
Instructions to make list of Khalistan terrorists
Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
play icon42:19
Did Modi government fulfill its promises? BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok enumerated achievements
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
play icon0:43
India Canada News: big conspiracy hatched with ISI !
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
play icon2:6
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Cricket Team Scripts History, Bags 2nd Gold For India
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase
play icon3:14
With An Auspicious ‘Swastika’, India's 1st C-295 Aircraft Inducted Into IAF At Hindon Airbase