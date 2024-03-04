trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727304
Lalu Prasad Yadav Targets PM Modi On Family, Religion At Jan Vishwas Maha Rally

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
During RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on March 3rd, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav took aim at PM Modi, stating, "This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family...You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did you not get your hair and beard removed..."

