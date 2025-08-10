videoDetails

Landslide leads to massive destruction in Uttarkashi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

After the massive landslide in Dharali, Uttarakhand, now a major landslide has occurred in Rudraprayag. In this accident, a part of Gaurikund National Highway 109 sank for several meters. This has completely disrupted road traffic. The local administration has appealed to the people to be cautious and not to leave the house unnecessarily. Apart from Rudraprayag, this video shows horrific pictures of floods in Dharali where many houses have suffered heavy damage. It can be clearly seen in the video how the sudden flood destroyed everything. This incident has happened due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. After this incident, the administration has also appealed to the people to be cautious.