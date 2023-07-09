trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633174
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway

Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Badrinath National Highway on July 09 closed due to a landslide near Chamoli’s Chhinka. Also, National Highway-9 was closed in Kumaon division at Champawat.
