Launch of Chandrayaan-3, a vindication of dream seen by founding fathers of ISRO: Jitendra Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, while addressing a Press Conference on July 14 post the successful launch of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3. He hailed the mission and said that this mission is a vindication of the dream seen by the founding fathers of ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai and others who were constrained of resources but they had confidence in abundance.
