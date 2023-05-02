videoDetails

Lawyers React to Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Divorce Under Article 142

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on May 01 held that by invoking special power granted to it under Article 142 of the Constitution, it can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown and waive of 6-18 months waiting period for divorce. Speaking on the same, Legal Eagles hailed Supreme Court’s divorce decision and called it a ‘very progressive move’. “Supreme Court said it can invoke special power granted to it under Article 142 of the Constitution and that a mandatory waiting period of 6 months for divorce through mutual consent can be dispensed with subject to conditions. This will not benefit the common man. It would have been better if SC could have made guidelines to fast-track hearing on matters of divorce,” said Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.