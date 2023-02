videoDetails

LCA Tejas to debut in military exercise in Foreign Airspace in UAE | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

LCA Tejas to debut in military exercise in Foreign Airspace in UAE | Zee News English An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprising 110 "Air Warriors" arrived at the United Arab Emirates' Al Dahfra airbase to participate in Exercise Desert Flag VIII, the government's press information bureau (PIB) said in a statement. The IAF brought five Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.