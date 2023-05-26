NewsVideos
videoDetails

Leading Ladies Of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon Spotted Together

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
The two leading women of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were photographed at the airport together in a wonderful show of Bollywood glitz. The dynamic duo honored the event with their stylish airport ensembles, radiating an air of sophistication and avant-garde flair that is certainly admirable.

All Videos

Big Disclosure as 1947 documents of Sengol records comes to fore
8:44
Big Disclosure as 1947 documents of Sengol records comes to fore
Rajnath Singh appeals to opposition, 'Avoid opposing New Parliament Inauguration'
1:29
Rajnath Singh appeals to opposition, 'Avoid opposing New Parliament Inauguration'
Allahabad High Court to conduct Hearing in Gyanvapi Case
1:13
Allahabad High Court to conduct Hearing in Gyanvapi Case
INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSION: After establishing a village near Uttarakhand on LAC, China is about to wage war
3:27
INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSION: After establishing a village near Uttarakhand on LAC, China is about to wage war
SC to hold hearing on Demand to inaugurate New Parliament House from President
7:44
SC to hold hearing on Demand to inaugurate New Parliament House from President

Trending Videos

8:44
Big Disclosure as 1947 documents of Sengol records comes to fore
1:29
Rajnath Singh appeals to opposition, 'Avoid opposing New Parliament Inauguration'
1:13
Allahabad High Court to conduct Hearing in Gyanvapi Case
3:27
INDIA CHINA BORDER TENSION: After establishing a village near Uttarakhand on LAC, China is about to wage war
7:44
SC to hold hearing on Demand to inaugurate New Parliament House from President