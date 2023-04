videoDetails

'Learn From My Brother Rahul Gandhi': Priyanka On PM Modi's Congress 'Abused Me 91 Times' Remark

| Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about verbal abuse, said one has to take such attacks in their stride in public life, and asked him to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi.