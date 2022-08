Legendary Investor, Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes at 62 | Zee English News

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died this morning at a Mumbai hospital. He was also the co-founder of Akasa Air, India's newest airline which began commercial operations last week.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

