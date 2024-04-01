Advertisement
Leopard Attack in Delhi's Jagatpur Village Leaves Three Injured

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
According to police reports, a leopard attacked three individuals in Jagatpur village, Wazirabad, this morning. The alarming incident has raised concerns about human-wildlife conflicts in urban areas and underscores the need for effective wildlife management measures to ensure public safety.

