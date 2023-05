videoDetails

“Let’s wait for the results…” Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar post party meeting

| Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on May 13 attended the party meeting early in the morning, just before the counting of votes began for the Karnataka Assembly Polls. He said, "No party would tell what they decide in the meeting. We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results."