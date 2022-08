Let's know about 'Goodfellows', a new startup backed by industrialist Ratan Tata | Zee English News

84-year-old industrialist Ratan Tata has backed a start-up to help senior citizens, the startup called 'Goodfellows' connects senior citizens with young grads for meaningful bonds

Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

